After more than 50 years in business, Sweet Sensations is entering a new era under new ownership

Sweet Sensations is under new ownership.

The new owners tell me price increases are due to inflation as well as minimum wage increases.

Video shows what changes have come to Sweet Sensations in Holt.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Shawn Sodman, owner of Mason’s Daily Scoop, opened up shop more than 10 years ago.

“This is our fifteenth year now,” Sodman said.

And now, he’s expanding his business venture across neighborhoods after the owners at Sweet Sensations in Holt were looking to sell.

“I felt very honored that I was someone they could trust to hand it over,” Sodman said.

Sodman bought Sweet Sensations with Patrick Kayser and Jason Wheeler. They are bringing a new twist to the Holt staple, including changing the soft serve.

“Over at the Daily Scoop, I always carried the most expensive soft serve I could get my hands on, the top quality,” he said.

But this twist has got neighbors talking — including Holt neighbor Dan Braiano, who said he was surprised to see price increases and a new look.

“I was worried at first,” Braiano said.

In Holt, a small flurry last year was $4.50. Now, it’s $5. A small shake was $3, and now it’s $4.25. Even with those increases, the serving sizes are smaller than last year.

Sodman said price increases, unfortunately, had to happen, citing inflation and this year’s minimum wage increase.

“When I started 15 years ago, I could get a box of waffle cone mix for $50. It’s now over $125. It’s nearly triple what it was,” Sodman said.

Even though prices have increased, neighbors said they see it everywhere, and that Sweet Sensations is nostalgic, which is why they won’t be taking their business elsewhere.

“It’s just been here for so long, and everyone has always come here,” one customer said.

Sodman added that more changes are coming, including expansion, which will allow the summer staple to stay open all year round.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook