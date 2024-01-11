A Holt mechanics advice to keep your car from sliding off the road this winter

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, in Ingham County there were 751 crashes in 2022 related to snow.

Mechanics Swift Motors in Holt says that making sure your car is aligned can help keep your car on the road

Watch to learn more ways you can take care of your vehicle and out of a ditch

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The snow is finally here and there's even more to come, I'm here in Holt learning more about what you can do to make sure your car doesn't end up at a repair shop like this.

David Dake has been a mechanic at this neighborhood shop for a decade, and has seen a car or two that's slid off the road.

"A car every week or every snow storm," said Dake

"Ball joints mostly messed up tire rods, control arms that sort of thing," said Dake.

But it isn't always up to the mechanic, what can and can't be repaired. Dake says in many cases the car is considered totaled before it even gets to the shop.

"Usually the ones that are totaled are the ones that have a bunch of damage to their front bumper and grill," said Dake

Luckily Dake says there are a few things you can control, to help keep your car off a mechanics lift and on the road.

"Make sure their tires are in good shape and they have their alignments checked. If you car is out of alignment or if you have a part that's worn out, or if you tires are worn out it's really going to cause you to go off into the ditch," said Dake.

