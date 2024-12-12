$50 Million grant for public schools to keep students' water lead-free

Local official, Holly Gohlke, breaks down the reason behind the grant.

Gohlke says this is something that is needed for schools across the state.

Video shows what local experts at Holt Public Schools say the timeline is for implementing the new bottle-filling stations.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The state is awarding $50 million to public schools for clean water across our neighborhoods.

Drinking fountains are used by students in our neighborhoods every single day. But soon, they will all be replaced.

"Depending on the age of the school depends on some of the drinking fountains," says Ryan Zoumbaris, Facility Director at Holt Public Schools.

Thanks to neighbors passing bonds over the past few years, the district has already begun replacing older drinking fountains.

"There's more of the newer style due to the bonds and things we've done recently. We've changed out a lot of the drinking fountains," Zoumbaris explains.

Under the Michigan Filter First Law, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2023, all schools in the state are required to install lead-reducing filters on all fixtures used for drinking or food preparation.

"Any point-of-service water that students would consume has to have a filter on it or it has to be designated as a handwashing sink," Zoumbaris adds.

He also notes that water tests at Holt schools have not shown elevated lead levels, but the district is taking proactive measures to protect kids from potential exposure.

"I believe we need to do anything we can to protect the health of our children," Zoumbaris states.

Over the phone, I spoke with Holly Gohlke, a school drinking water specialist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). Gohlke explains that even newer buildings may have lead in their water systems.

"Most buildings have some leaded material, even newer buildings. Faucets can still contain up to 2.25% leaded material in them," she says.

Due to water use patterns, contaminants like lead can cause serious health issues, including cognitive disabilities.

"We know that children are especially susceptible to the risk of exposure to lead," Gohlke emphasizes.

Zoumbaris says the district plans to start installing the new water fountains next summer, with the work continuing into 2026.

"We still have time with the new law to get them in," he says.

According to Gohlke, the funding will be distributed to 612 public school districts and 122 childcare centers.

For more information about funding for districts across our neighborhoods, click the link below.

https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/drinking-water-and-environmental-health

