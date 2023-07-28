32 flavors of soft serve and 55 years of service makes Sweet Sensations the creme de la creme in Holt

LANSING, Mich. — Sweet Sensation's has been a summer staple in Holt for the last 55 years. Formerly known as JD's Dairy Delight, the business has been passed through the family for three generations.

"My grandparents started the business in 1965. It used to be called JD's Dairy Delight, and my parents took it over in 1977," said Sweet Sensations Owner Kristina Greathouse.

Greathouse's parents rebuilt and renamed the ice cream shop in 1990, and she and her husband took it over in 2017. Since then, they've been serving 32 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, 16 hard scoops and even offer vegan options. And they're giving back to those who love her ice cream the most.

Hannah McIlree

"We actually do school sundae's now, which is really cool, so we partner with four elementary schools. Customers come up, and they order a sundae, we actually donate a dollar back of every sundae sold," said Greathouse.

But she and her husband aren't the only ones in the family serving up cones. Her two sons and their friends also have jobs dipping and sprinkling for the shop.

"The best thing about the ice cream shop, is it's just fun! It's something that you come to work, and you're having a good time, and my biggest thing is this is first job usually for most of the employee's," said Greathouse.

