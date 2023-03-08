3 Holt wrestlers earn all-state honors at the MHSAA wrestling championship

LANSING, Mich. — The Holt High School wrestling team showed up and showed out at this year's Michigan High School Athletic Association's wrestling championship with three athletes earning All-State Honors.

More than 1,000 student athletes made their way to Ford Field Friday to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association wrestling state championship tournament.

Jackson Bremer, Ryan Mosher and Sawyer Hosford earned All-State Honors by placing in the top ten of their weight class.

Hosford placed 6th in the D1-106 pound competition ending his season 36-16

Mosher placed 8th in th D-1 113 pound competition ending his season 42-4

Bremer placed 8th in the D1-190 pound competition ending his season 42-11

"The tournament there's a lot of kids that they're the best in the state. I felt good going into it. I really wanted to place, so this was the time that hard work was going to pay off," said Hosford.

Not only did the boys earn state-wide recognition, they also earned a spot on the Brent Knott Memorial Records Wall, pinning a spot in Holt High School's history.

"It feels good leaving my own little mark and path," said Mosher.

Mosher has placed top ten the last three years.

"It means a lot to me and a lot of other people, and it feels good to have, to know that my name will be kind of remembered through Holt wrestling probably for a long time because not many people are three-time state placers let alone three-time state qualifiers," said Mosher.

Ending the season is bittersweet for Bremer, who feels like all his hard work has finally paid off.

"Walking away, I feel like I know I put everything I could into this. There's not anything else I could have done to do anything more. I'm not walking away with any regrets or hard feelings. I feel like everything went well, I put my all into everything, and I got what I got out of it and I accomplished a lot of my goals. And I'm gonna come away with a lot of life lessons and great memories," said Bremer.

And his final piece of advice, keep coming back.

"When you keep coming back you'll see the small signs of progress, whether it's that one senior you finally got a shot off him or maybe you even get a take down one day and that's the only take down you get all year, but you got that take down. You'll see these signs of improvement, and when you keep coming back, its gonna get better and better and better. And you'll work up to accomplishing whatever goal you want to accomplish," said Bremer.

