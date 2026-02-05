3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: T.W.I.G.S nonprofit supports cancer patients with daily tasks

HOLT, Mich — A local nonprofit in Holt is making a significant difference in the lives of cancer patients by helping with everyday tasks that can become overwhelming during treatment.

T.W.I.G.S nonprofit helps cancer patients with everyday tasks like rides, housekeeping, and yard care during treatment.

Founded in honor of founder's mother who died from pancreatic cancer, turning personal loss into community support.

Relies on grassroots funding since the organization doesn't qualify for federal funding.



T.W.I.G.S, which stands for "to work in grateful service," has been officially operating for almost five years under the leadership of Executive Director Elizabeth Read. The organization was born from personal tragedy and transformed into community hope.

"I started it in honor of my mom. I lost her to pancreatic cancer, and I wanted to find a way to give back to the cancer community," Read said.

The nonprofit focuses on lifting the burden of daily responsibilities from cancer patients so they can concentrate on what matters most during their treatment journey.

"We do rides to appointments, housekeeping, yard care, and errand runs," Read said.

These services address the same challenges Read witnessed her mother face during her own cancer battle.

"Lifting those everyday burdens so they can concentrate on healing and spending time with the people they love," Read said.

Ashley Siegenthaler experienced firsthand how valuable these services can be when she was going through breast cancer treatment. She utilized T.W.I.G.S' housekeeping assistance during her recovery.

"They advertised offering an hour free house cleaning. With two little kids and being out of commission, it's so helpful," Siegenthaler said.

The organization relies entirely on community support to continue its mission, as it doesn't qualify for federal funding.

"It is imperative especially with organizations like us, who don't qualify for federal funding, so it's really a grassroots effort," Read said.

Through FOX 47's Three Degree Partnership, the station continues to support T.W.I.G.S' work in local neighborhoods.

Read reflects on the dual impact of her organization's work – both for those receiving services and those providing them.

"My biggest takeaway from this whole experience is not only is it very healing to give back, in the midst of a huge loss, but our community is such a huge supporter of local nonprofits," Read said.

