29-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Police Department says a 29-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Officials say that around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Olds Avenue and S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd for a motorcycle crash.

They say that at this time, it appears a 29-year-old female lost control of their motorcycle and crashed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Accident investigators continue to gather facts related to the events leading up to the incident.

Anything with information regarding the event is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600

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