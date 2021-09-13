26-year-old Lansing man arraigned for Delhi Township shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Andrei Jerrell Kelly, a 26-year-old 26-year-old Lansing man was arraigned in the 55th District Court today, charged with doing a drive-by shooting in Delhi Township.

On Friday around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on the 2500 block of Selma Street. in Delhi Township. No one was injured.

Kelly faces multiple weapons charges with a bond set at $100,000 cash.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8231.

