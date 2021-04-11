Watch
19-year-old man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Lansing

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in Lansing.

Lansing police received a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of West Allegan Street at 7:21 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. Two minutes later, they received a report of a shooting victim near eastbound Interstate 496 at Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived at I-496 and Pennsylvania, they found a 19 year-old man in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are conduction a follow-up investigation at a home in the 1100 block of West Allegan.

Police said they believe the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

