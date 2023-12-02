19-year-old lioness at Potter Park Zoo passes away

LANSING, Mich. — A lioness that has called Potter Park Zoo home for more than a decade has passed away.

The zoo posted on Facebook on Friday announcing the passing of 19-year-old African lioness Ulana.

They say for the last year and a half the lioness was going through treatment for spinal disease...But her condition had worsened in recent weeks.

She was humanely euthanized this past Thursday.

Ulana is described as a symbol of grace and strength.

She surpassed the median life expectancy of 16.9 years for lions.

But most importantly she was family to everyone in the potter park zoo community.

