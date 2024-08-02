Young Adults with Disabilities Gain New Skills in Eaton County Manufacturing Program

Nuts, bolts, and thingamajigs (NBT) has held an inclusive manufacturing camp the last three years.

In effort to find workers with developmental skills, NBT director believes everyone should have the opportunity regardless of who you are.

Video shows young adults recieving awards for all their hard work this summer.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Young adults with disabilities across our neighborhoods are learning new skills. After a six-week program, these neighbors are now prepared for future employment in manufacturing.

Friday morning, neighbors and mentors gathered to award students.

"My role in seeing these students succeed is number one for me," said Sue Horak.

The summer program, run by Nuts Bolts and Thingamajigs, is aiming to teach and create future employment.

"It's well worth it. Overall, we've had about 45% employment throughout all of our camps throughout the country," said Ed Dernulc.

NBT director says members of the workforce say it's tough to find workers with developmental skills within their facilities.

"So, our whole premise behind the inclusion camp is, why would you eliminate any sector of society if your number one problem is finding a good workforce?"

The program, hosted by Alro Steel and Eaton RESA, worked with students to provide safety training, employment skill training, and soft skills training.

"I learned how to put mail in boxes, I learned how to wrap them up, and how to scan paper," said Kayden Letson.

For student Kayden Letson, he feels as though he may have a future in packaging thanks to his job coach.

"The growth for Kayden especially was exponential," Sue Horak said.

Sue Horak says at first, working at a large facility was overwhelming for Kayden, but thanks to the fantastic leadership provided by Alro, she says he was able to succeed.

"He just worked so well. He really did and I'm very, very proud of him."

So, whether it was in packaging, stocking, or measuring, the students learned life lessons both in and outside the classroom.

