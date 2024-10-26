Xavier Degroat Autism Foundation is helping raise autism awareness in our neighborhoods.

Degroat has been pushing that mission forward for many years through his foundation.

Watch the video above to learn about the foundation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Xavier Degroat Autism Foundation came to Eaton Rapids on Friday to help raise autism awareness.

Xavier Degroat founded his autism foundation in 2018. At the event Friday, Xavier spoke to Eaton Rapids neighbors about his mission and wanting to help others accomplish their dreams.

"Don't let anyone define you, define yourself, if you're on the spectrum, work hard to keep moving forward and tell yourself you were given a gift not disease," Xavier Degroat said

The goal was to help raise money to support people who are living with autism be able to get the resources they might need. Xavier tells me this will become a tradition of spreading awareness in Eaton Rapids.

"It's astonishing, I always say you have no limit, you can always keep going in any direction mind towards and commit towards," Xavier Degroat said.

