Winter weather prompts Eaton County emergency crews to prepare for busy holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Some neighbors are getting ready to travel for the holidays, but for others, they're working over the weekend. Emergency management leaders in Eaton County have been preparing for winter weather expected to impact the area.

Officials urge travelers to check conditions before leaving and pack emergency supplies.

911 dispatchers will work through the holidays to handle weather-related calls and accidents



Kayelee Cavender has been a dispatcher with the Eaton County 911 Center for the last six years.

"We dispatch for fire, EMS, and the police department," Cavender said.

Cavender has worked many holidays with her job, and she's preparing to work this weekend. She said most of the calls she has answered have to do with winter weather.

"Normally, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, it's a lot of winter weather. We take calls from people who drive into ditches, people in accidents," Cavender said.

I spoke with Eaton County's Emergency Manager Ryan Wilkinson, who said they've prepared for the snow that is heading to neighborhoods all weekend long.

"Know before you go, right? Know what the conditions you may be facing are in your direction of travel. That way, you know if you need to adjust your plans, delay, or alter entirely, that you're prepared with the information to do so," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said if you're planning on traveling, it's good to prep your car, too, in case of an emergency.

"You can go to ready.gov to get that information, and you'll see information about having food, blankets, those kinds of things," Wilkinson said.

Cavender said she is just a phone call away this holiday weekend for anyone in an emergency who needs to dial 911.

"We're here to serve the community, we take calls 24/7," Cavender said.

