EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Families across Mid-Michigan could soon face what Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel says may be the largest electric bill hike in decades. I asked neighbors how they feel about possible future price increases.



Consumers Energy has proposed a $436 million rate increase that would raise energy rates by 9.2% and household rates by 13.3%.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has intervened in the proposal, which comes just two months after a $154 million request was approved.

Eaton Rapids residents are expressing concern about the financial impact of potential rate increases on their already tight budgets.

The proposed rate hike would add to the financial strain many families are already experiencing.

WATCH: Mid-Michigan families brace for potential historic electric bill increase

Will bills for neighbors increase? Consumers Energy proposes new rate hike

"I have two teenage kids, and everything is expensive. All they do is eat, so we don't need any added costs," said Eaton Rapids resident Ashley Wing.

Wing says her utility bills are quickly adding up.

"Roughly, for the city, we pay $200 to $250 a month. For Consumers Energy is somewhere from $50 to $100, depending on the time of the year," Wing said.

With the new proposal from Consumers Energy to increase the electric rate, many residents are worried about making ends meet.

"It's going to be hard. Bills are already expensive. It'll make things harder to cut costs in other places," Wing said.

Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy, explained that the $436 million proposal would raise energy rates by 9.2% and household rates by 13.3%.

Wheeler says the increase is needed to help reliability, especially with Michigan weather.

"Clearing trees from power lines, burying power lines to keep them safe from Mother Nature. To also add technology that will help minimize power outages," Wheeler said.

But this week, Attorney General Dana Nessel intervened, noting this rate hike request comes just two months after a $154 million request was approved.

Residents like Wing will be waiting to see what happens next.

"I appreciate that she is doing that for everybody, and I hope she is successful," Wing said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

