Where do things stand in Charlotte after nearly losing its City Manager

Watch the video above to learn about why Charlotte nearly loss its city manager.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here in downtown Charlotte because the city manager, who's been on the job for six months, recently applied for a new job elsewhere, but didn't get it. I'm asking, where do things stand among those leading the city.

Back in May, Charlotte hired Robert Hillard as its city manager. At that point, it was the first time the city had a full-time city manager in more than a year. But six months after he started, he applied for work elsewhere. I wanted to find out if Hillard's application for a different job would have an impact on how city leadership gets along.

"The council itself now will continue business as usual," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis tells me the council will move forward together as a team and Hillard still has his trust.

"I have gotten to know Rob, very well in the last 7 or 8 months, and they're is complete trust," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"Any council setting you always going to have some kind of friction from time to time, and I think the key is to focus on the big picture and that is currently our framework for all the projects that is significant for Charlotte," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Charlotte City Councilman Jeff Christensen left me this statement on his thoughts of Hillard applying for another job. The other job was the Meridian Township manager position, which he did not get.

"Knowing that he was not offered the manager position in Meridian Township honestly gave me a sense of relief because I believe that Mr. Hillard and Charlotte are a perfect match to make good things happen," Charlotte City Councilman Jeff Christensen said.

I decided to ask our neighbors to get their thoughts.

"I wasn't aware." Charlotte Resident Robin Rice said.

I called and emailed Hillard to ask for an interview. I didn't get a response by the time this story aired, but here is what he told Meridian Township early this month about why he applied for that job.

"I have to look out for me and my family, and the opportunities that are before me," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

"At this stage of my career time is important," Charlotte City Manager Robert Hillard said.

Mayor Lewis tells me Hillard is a professional and believes the council will do what they can to retain him for the foreseeable future.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook