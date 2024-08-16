West Nile Virus confirmed in an Eaton County horse

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the first West Nile Virus case in 2024.

MDRAD says a 3-year-old Percheron colt in Eaton County has been infected with the virus.

Officials say the horse was not vaccinated against the virus.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said, "On July 21, 2024, the horse became ill with a lack of coordination, facial muscle twitches, and being down with an inability to rise. Subsequent testing revealed the animal was positive for WNV. The key to protecting any domestic animal species from WNV or other mosquito-borne diseases is to safeguard them from mosquitoes and work with your veterinarian to vaccinate as appropriate."

According to MDRAD, West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease that typically circulates between birds and mosquitoes. WNV is not spread from horse to horse or horse to human.

The agency says West Nile Virus has been detected in 49 mosquito pools, 19 wild birds, and one human.

To protect against the disease in animals, state officials recommend the following:



Vaccinate horses and other animals against West Nile Virus and EEE

Eliminate standing water

Put fans in barns that house livestock and bring pets inside at dusk and dawn

Use insect repellant approved for animals for livestock and pets

Contact your vet if the animals shows signs of illness

To help prevent mosquito-borne diseases from infecting humans, Michiganders are urged to follow these steps:

Use insect repellants

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing when outdoors

Make sure windows and doors have screens

Empty standing water from containers around your home

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook