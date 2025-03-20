Well-traveled roads are getting fixed in Eaton Rapids.

16 villages and cities across the state will receive state road funding grants.

The state is sending money to this road Industrial Drive in Eaton Rapids. This has been a big topic in my neighborhood fixing the roads. I caught up with a resident and city leaders on what this grant means for the town.

"Terrible there nasty," Eaton Rapids neighbor Elizabeth Miller said.

26-year-old Eaton Rapids neighbor Elizabeth Miller is tired of driving on roads like this.

"Can't really drive down them without hitting a pothole every three seconds," Eaton Rapids neighbor Elizabeth Miller said.

However, change is coming,16 villages and cities across the state will receive state road funding grants. My neighborhood of Eaton Rapids is one of them, receiving $250,000.

"It's great to get funding for this road, there is match money that is required with that, so we will put an additional $750,000 along with that $250,000," Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

City leaders tell me this grant was needed in a major way.

"It's only being fixed because we received the additional funding, we have funding for that road $250,000 from the state." Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

Eaton Rapids Public Works & Utilities Director Rob Pierce tells me this project will begin next spring. Miller is happy Grandview Drive, Hollow Ridge Drive and Industrial Drive are being fixed but wonders about the other roads that she thinks need to be fixed as well.

"Hopefully, I'm hoping for it, I don't want to get my hopes up too high," Eaton Rapids neighbor Elizabeth Miller said.

After I heard Miller's questions about whether the city would pay for other roads to be fixed, too, I circled back to City Hall. I wanted to take Miller's concerns to city leaders.

"Coming this year with Night Street in 25, then we have one in 27 for Hall Street, so we are focusing on the local roads," Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce said.

My neighbors in Olivet are also receiving one of the grants to fix roads. The city will see over $130,000 in state money.

