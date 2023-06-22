VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids hosts kickball tournament, hopes to build a sense of community

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids hosted a kickball tournament Wednesday to help bring together the community. The executive director of the event, Mike Wilson, said that his goal is to bring happiness to everyone involved.

"It's one of our community events we do here at the National Home. It's our opportunity to get our staff and residents together and develop that community and develop that family environment," Wilson said. "It's just a great day."

"Who could resist a good kickball tournament?" Meghan Mitchell, the organizer of the event, asked.

Mitchell told me that if you are a veteran or a family member of someone who served, the VFW is the place to meet people from different states.

"Here under the service of a veteran, a veteran family, active duty under a military family, they all have that in common, so when they come here and get to our community, they are already on that common ground and helps them build the community while in our program," Mitchell said.

And the organization is a great way for others to get involved.

"Their is a lot of new people here, and a lot of the kids are very energetic. I think it's a great way for parents to watch their kids run around and act a fool and not worry about them," Wilson said.

