US Surgeon General announces link between alcohol and cancer.

The US Surgeon General issued a new advisory Friday warning Americans that alcohol consumption can increase their cancer risk and called for an updated health warning label on alcoholic beverages.

I brought the news of this advisory to my neighborhood on Friday to see what it might mean for us, and if anyone plans to change their way of life.

"Risk for cancer increases at just one drink a day," Planning Promotions Director Milea Burgstahler said.

With this new advisory, I wanted to learn what precautions people should consider... so I went to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department and spoke to Planning Promotions Director Milea Burgstahler.

"I think it's really important for folks to realize the risk between alcohol use and cancer, the more alcohol consumed the greater the risk it's really important to know what your health goals are," Planning Promotions Director Milea Burgstahler said.

The US, Surgeon General's office says the risk remains regardless of what type of alcohol is consumed and increases with greater consumption.

But are those risks enough to change people's habits? I talked to neighbor Robin Rice.

"People that are really concentrating on drinking and partying, it's not going to stop them, I wish it would but it's not," Eaton County neighbor Robin Rice said

Rice heard about this advisory from the Surgeon General, but doesn't anticipate a big change because of it.

"I think every time we turn around there is something new, that's going to cause cancer, everyone has to make their own choices," Eaton County neighbor Robin Rice said.

"This isn't anything new the risk between cancer and alcohol use was first established in the 1980s," Planning Promotions Director Milea Burgstahler said.

