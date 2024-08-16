Urban Air Streamer coming back to Eaton Rapids for the first time since 2019

Huge news for neighbors in Eaton Rapids! The popular Urban Air Streamer is set to come back to the city for the first time since 2019.

The excitement of the Air Streamer is being felt by the local restaurants for the positive economic impacts it could have.

Watch the video above to learn about the history of the Urban Air Streamer event and why the decision was made to bring it back.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Urban Air Streamer is set to come back to Eaton Rapids for the first time since 2019. I caught up with city leaders and community members who tell me this is huge for the city, after years of waiting.

"It has been a long time." Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

And countless questions.

"We have a lot of residents that ask about this, I get personally asked often," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said

One of Eaton Rapids' most unique and popular events, is coming back.

This week, Eaton Rapids City Council approved the Urban Air Streamer to return in 2025. The 4-day community brings neighbors and their trailers to camp in the heart of downtown. Friday I talked to businesses in the area about what it means for them.

"It's pretty exciting, we really like that idea, great for the whole town we get together and people walking around town, it's great," Owner of Las Flores Ady Pintor said.

T&D Coney Island Waitress Sandra Cain tells me it's a great opportunity to make Eaton Rapids a destination.

"There isn't a whole lot that goes on in this town, customers have said that they just pass through to go to bigger cities, so it will be nice to bring something into our community," T&D Coney Island Waitress Sandra Cain said.

Or in this case, bring it back. Eaton Rapids mayor Pam Colestock says the pandemic was one of the main reasons this event was stalled for years. Now, city leaders are eager to start working on dates for 20-25.

"We want to start putting together a committee for it so it's not just one or two people, a community event we can all plan together," Eaton Rapids City manager Yvonne Ridge said.

Local and city leaders tell me events like this bring the community together

