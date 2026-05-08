EATON RAPIDS, Mich — The Urban Air festival is returning to Eaton Rapids, bringing a weekend of airstreams, entertainment, and charity to the community.

WATCH BELOW: Urban Air festival in Eaton Rapids benefits wildlife, downtown

Urban Air festival in Eaton Rapids benefits wildlife, downtown

This year, the event's annual charity auction will raise money for Wildside Rehabilitation Center.

"It's a facility outside of town that each year rehabilitates between 1200 and 2000 injured animals," Kirk Mackellar said.

Mackellar said the benefits extend beyond the charity auction. The Downtown Development Authority also raises funds through the event.

"The money that the DDA raises goes towards downtown beautification," City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

Ridge says the goal is to invest back into the community.

"We're looking at getting some flags downtown," Ridge said.

That investment also impacts local businesses, which can apply for grants through the DDA.

"Whether it's painting a building or changing the signing, things of that nature," Eaton Rapids Optometrists owner Kyle Booher said.

Last year, the event raised $3,000 for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

"We want everyone to come down and enjoy themselves," Mackellar said.

Mackellar said all events are free all weekend long, though the charity auction and food and drinks will have costs.

"The city has got a myriad of activities planned," Mackellar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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