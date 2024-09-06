Two Olivet high school seniors received $1,500 in scholarships toward college at Frontier Days.

Seven students each had to write an essay for the competition and answer questions about community involvement.

The 53rd annual Frontier Days is here at the fairgrounds, a five-day event that will feature tons of fun activities, including local students walking away with scholarship money for college.

"I'm just so grateful for this opportunity," Olivet High School Senior Sydney Monahan said.

At Frontier Days, some local students are getting financial help for their futures. Two high school seniors received a 15-hundred scholarship each.

"Every little bit counts I'm hoping I can get lots more scholarships, but I'm just super grateful for this," Olivet High School Senior Sydney Monahan said.

Olivet High School Senior Sydney Monahan plans to attend Michigan State next fall to major in Agribusiness Management. To enter, students each had to write an essay and answer questions about community involvement at Frontier Days.

"I started the essay over the summer, it caused me to reflect on myself to say hey who do I want to be," Olivet High School Senior Paul Devito said.

Fellow Olivet Senior Paul Devito was the other winner for the 1,500-dollar scholarship. He’s undecided on going to either Michigan or Michigan State next fall. he wants to study in the Environmental field, and he is proud the hard work paid off.

"I put a lot of work into that essay to try to reflect who I am, it's hard to get up in front of people you know, but yo got to stay true to yourself," Olivet High School Senior Paul Devito said.

