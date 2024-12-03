Two local nonprofits share the same mission on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can.

Watch the video above to learn about Giving Tuesday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After the buzz of Black Friday, and the blitz of Cyber Monday is Giving Tuesday. I caught up with two local nonprofits in my neighborhood about their mission to serve everyone in the community this holiday season.

"It means everything," Helping Hands Food Pantry Executive Director Amanda Thompson said.

Helping Hands Food Pantry Executive Director Amanda Thompson takes Giving Tuesday personally.

"The best fulfillment of helping neighbors that there is," Helping Hands Food Pantry Executive Director Amanda Thompson said.

And this year, Thompson tells me there is a big need in our neighborhoods. The day before Thanksgiving Helping Hands fed 500 people, and this holiday season, Thompson wants that number to grow to reach as many people as possible.

"Just being able to help stand ready to help families, no matter what they going through, comes full circle," Helping Hands Food Pantry Executive Director Amanda Thompson said.

Another nonprofit seeing a need is Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Charlotte.

"I'm seeing it more and more it's amazing how much need is out there," Saint Vincent De Paul Church Food Pantry member Frank Spica said.

Frank Spica tells me the organization has been doing more food drives to help.

"Our main goal at St. Mary's is the food pantry, the need is tremendous," Saint Vincent De Paul Church Food Pantry member Frank Spica said.

Both nonprofits are accepting donations and Thompson and Spica both tell me, this time of year is important to give especially because you never know what someone is going through.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook