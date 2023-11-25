Two local businesses in Charlotte team up to make a difference this holiday season.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It was small business Saturday in Charlotte as a lot of local businesses came together to make the community closer, but their is one local business in particular making a difference this holiday season.

Tis the season for shopping.

"It's a great time to be out"

Storefronts decked out for the season as shoppers gather in downtown Charlotte to shop small.

"Small businesses are huge and we really want to support our downtown as best as we can,"

Charlotte rising and Studio marketplace are teaming up to make this season a little brighter.

"So the Christmas trees, Reese, and Garland that we have here, were donated by local businesses, we are selling these trees to support families in need at Christmas time,"

This is studio marketplace owner Melissa Randall’s first participating in small business Saturday, and her mission is bring others joy and happiness this Christmas.

With all the proceeds from the greenery sales will be donated to support local families

"Christmas trees, presents under the tree, it's a stressful time anyway right now, and when holidays roll around and you can't support the people you love, it's tough, it's nice to be able to give back and help them,"

It's a tradition years in the making, putting the community first.

"Also helping them boost there business for the holiday as well.

"That one purchase online and came into town today, you know what a difference that would make, that create more jobs, and that's what we are ultimately trying to do,"

The money is going to families in need in the Charlotte community for more information if you would like to donate contact studio marketplace in Charlotte.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook