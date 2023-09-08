Two charlotte high school seniors received $1,500 in scholarships toward college at Frontier days

Day two of Frontier Days in Charlotte has brought the community closer together, Alive dance team, performed for the second night in row.

Two Charlotte High School seniors received $1,500 in scholarships toward college.

Treg Huver is super grateful to be one of the winners. The money will go a long way to cover college fees.

"Big help, relive some of the financial burdens and stuff like that, it will be really nice, and thankful to have this opportunity and be able to win this,"

Mckayla Hankins was also a winner of the scholarship but was also happy the judges gave each student a portion.

"I really like that they did that, especially since we all get a portion to go toward our schooling,"

Each student had to write an essay as part of the competition, but Treg was able to get the job.

"Their is nerves involved, getting up on the stage and talking, but it is pretty cool,"

Mckayla is nervous about college but is excited for the new chapter in her life.

"It's a little scary but I'm really excited, for this new chapter, "

