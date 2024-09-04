Two Charlotte children have read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

Meet five-year-old Hadley Shaffer and her little brother three-year-old Daxton, reading has become more than a hobby.

Watch the video above to learn how they read 1,000 books each

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Reading multiple books, a day can add up. Two Charlotte children have read 1,000 books before kindergarten. I asked their mom how they were able to accomplish it.

Meet five-year-old Hadley and her little brother three-year-old Daxton. For them, reading has become more than a hobby. Each has read 1,000 books.

"And then they keep going and going so we read 20 books easily in one sitting," Mother Miranda Shaffer said.

Their mom Miranda Shaffer couldn't be more proud.

"And it helps because there is two of them, so every time one gets a book the other gets a book," Mother Miranda Shaffer said.

Learning is important at their home. and it's how mom earns a living. She's a Potterville elementary school teacher.

"In the womb, I was reading to her, so when we heard about this program, I was like we can do that," Mother Miranda Shaffer said.

According to Charlotte Library Youth Services Director Maura Carter, the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge is happening around the country.

"But for people that feel like it's impossible, if you start with one book a day that's 365 books a year, by two years you're at 700," Maura Carter said.

And new state test results show reading is a challenge for some students statewide, with Roughly 60% of elementary school children in Michigan not reading at a proficient level.

Maura hopes more children will join the program to try to help more children become better readers.

"There is all sorts of studies out there that getting this early reading time in helps with later academic success," Maura Carter said

As far as Hadley getting to her 1,000 books.

"What's your favorite book," Mother Miranda Shaffer said.

"Pete the cat," Five-year-old Hadley Shaffer said.

For more information on 1,000 books before kindergarten you can call the Charlotte Library at (517) 543-8859.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook