Two arrested after multiple cars stolen, damaged in Charlotte

Two people are in custody in connection with multiple car thefts in Charlotte

Police are working to identify the third suspect

Investigators encourage people to lock their cars and remove valuables

The Charlotte Police Department is investigating after two cars were stolen overnight in the city.

According to investigators, officers responded to a stolen car complaint just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Soon after, police say, a second car was stolen by three people not far from the original scene.

Investigators found the car and arrested two of the suspects after they ran from the scene.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the thefts and lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

A 15-year-old suspect was released to an adult and will be petitioned to juvenile court.

Officer's are working to identify the third suspect.

The Charlotte Police Department says their investigation also revealed several additional vehicles were damaged or gone through.

Investigators are reminding people to lock their cars and remove any valuables.

If you have any information related to the incident, please call Charlotte police.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook