Turf Jockey gives neighbors tips as Mid-Michigan weather conditions get more dangerous

Turf Jockey is preparing for Mid-Michigan weather advisory.

Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown shares tips for neighbors out on the road.

Watch the video above to learn about how Turf Jockey is keeping neighbors safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're expecting some major winter weather across our neighborhoods later today. I'm here in Eaton Rapids, right outside Turf Jockey, where I spoke to the owner about tips for neighbors when battling these weather conditions on the road.

"It's going to be different than what we've had this year," Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown said.

On a day when many of our neighbors will want to get off the roads. Nathan Brown's job is to be on them. He knows the snowfall we'll face could be dangerous, and offered these tips for our neighbors who also need to venture out.

"You don't want your gas tank to go less than half; it will cause added stress,'' Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown said

And there's more to put in the car than just gas.

"Some granola bars, takes your body some energy to digest, to stay warm, and gloves and blankets." Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown said

I met Eaton County neighbor Brandon Reidy and shared with him the advice I was given from Brown on how to prepare for these weather conditions.

"Sometimes you get drifts out there, you will have like two miles of clear road, then all of a sudden you will have deep drifts in the snow, you got to watch out for those." Brandon Reidy Charlotte resident said.

Brown says the main goal is to keep everyone safe and advises our neighbors to stay off the roads if possible.

"Roads are going to be tricky. If you don't have to go out don't go out; let the service providers clean the roads for you," Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown said.

"We sure like to have everyone home safe." Turf Jockey Owner Nathan Brown said.

