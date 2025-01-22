Truck drivers share their journey through these blustery conditions.

Watch the video below to see how Drivers are navigating these conditions

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On days like today, many of us are trying our best to get off the road. But some of our neighbors will still be putting on the miles.

I'm here outside of the Windmill Travel Center in Diamondale. Catching up with truck drivers on their journey through these blustery conditions.

Truck driver Kenan Mehmeti's job is to be on the go.

But in this weather, he talked with me about putting on the brakes.

"9-10 seconds in good weather to stop, in this condition maybe double," Truck Driver Kenan Mehmeti said.

I talked with Mehmeti as he was fueling up his big rig at Windmill Travel in Dimondale.

As your Eaton County neighborhood reporter, I spend a lot of time on local roads tracking down stories.

So I came here, to talk to professional drivers, for their take on staying safe on the roads. And Mehmeti told me it's important to make sure everything is good to go on his truck, especially the parts that are actually on the ice and snow.

"Just drive slow, and make the truck is in good condition, has good tires, and pay attention to the other people," Truck Driver Kenan Mehmeti said.

He says weather like this means he drives less than half of the speed limit.

I talked with another truck driver who had a similar message.

"I just take my time, no hurry, the equipment can be replaced, the appointments can be changed, but my life is my number one priority," Truck Driver Kurt Winasted said.

Drivers in my neighborhood who are on the roads to make a living, with advice for neighbors on how to make it home safely.

