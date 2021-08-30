Watch
Truck driver who crashed on Interstate 69 possibly impaired, police say

Eaton County Sheriff. 2021
Accident couth of Charlotte Michigan
Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 30, 2021
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a semi-truck driver who they believe was impaired caused a crash on Interstate 69 south of Charlotte.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. today, causing both the northbound and southbound lanes to be shut down.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading northbound on I-69, lost control and smashed into the divider in a construction zone.

The driver has been arrested.

Southbound lanes should be open soon, but northbound lanes of I-69 will remain closed for a while, and in the meantime traffic is being rerouted.

