Training the next generation of farmers

A landmark $4 million is being dedicated to help the Michigan FFA Association.

Watch the video above to learn about the Federal Aviation Administration

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Training the next generation of farmers. With nearly 9,000 student members across the state, Michigan FFA has grown tremendously in recent years. Eaton County native 18-year-old Hunter Bognar joined FFA during his freshman year of High School.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of America. He didn't have a history in farming, but began feeding animals in high school and found a love for it.

"It is not the current it is the future," 18-year-old Hunter Bognar said.

"Being able to join FFA in the aspect of I wasn't a farmer, made me feel like I belonged there," 18-year-old Hunter Bognar said.

He now wants to become a farmer. A career choice the industry says more people need to make.

According to the Michigan Farm Service Agency, the COVID-19 pandemic caused agricultural employers to struggle to secure a stable workforce. The Michigan Farm Bureau says the situation is improving.

Looking toward the future, the Michigan Farm Bureau, state FFA members, and local farmers on Thursday celebrated $4 million being dedicated to help the Michigan FFA Association. The money comes from the state budget. I talked with students who believe this money will help build the next generation.

"The plans that we have for this funding will truly impact members for a really long time, I look forward to seeing the impact it will have for Michigan FFA," 18-year-old Sophia Barnum said.

The Michigan Farm Bureau president hopes the money will make a lasting impact on young people.

"It's an avenue to get them to be better leaders and better people in life," Michigan Farm Bureau President Carl Bednarski said.

Hunter told me that this program could help anyone.

"FFA is for everyone, agriculture is for everyone," 18-year-old Hunter Bognar said.

Michigan Farm Bureau tells me Michigan FFA plans to use the money to permanently lower the cost of dues for every local chapter in the state by at least 30%, allowing each chapter to reallocate money to create more of an impact in their communities.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook