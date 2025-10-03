TONIGHT: FOX 47 News takes newscasts 'On the Road' to Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Air Stream event is coming to Eaton Rapids this week, featuring over 100 silver-sided Airstream RVs that will line the streets of the city.

Visitors can enjoy Airstream open house tours, live music, food and more during the event.

FOX 47 will be broadcasting live from the event on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Viewers can also watch a streaming-exclusive show beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH LIVE: On the Road — Iconic Airstream RVs Line Eaton Rapids Streets for Urban Air Stream Festival

