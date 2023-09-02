Thousands of members in the Charlotte community gathered for the annual festival of oddities event

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Thousands of members in the Charlotte community gathered for the fifth annual festival of oddities event at the courthouse square. I spoke to one women who has been to everyone single one.

"I been here every year that's it been available," Lansing Resident Laurel Vinton said.

Laurel Vinton loves the festival of oddities and was so excited to display the new plants she has been working on for weeks.

"We make baby head planters, so we have cement baby heads, and they all have succulents in them, we send them out with love everyone one gets to adopt them,"

And for others like Todd Toussaint it was his first one, and he loved everything it had to offer.

"It's my first one here in Charlotte, I have done other oddities fest, but this is huge,"

Todd has been working on his book genre to show the community something they haven't seen.

"I mostly get India and small press stuff, that you can't find at a lot of other places,"

