This year's Eaton County Fair is playing an important role in a child's future.

Kids have gone out to find buyers, and business owners and encourage them to come to the fair to purchase their animals.

Watch the video above to learn why this event is helping kids' futures

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When you think of county fairs you might think of Ferris wheels and funnel cakes. However, there is a whole other part of the Eaton County Fair that can play an important role in a child's future.

12-year-old Olivet native Ty Conklin has a passion for animals especially.

"I want to show every large animal species I can," 12-year-old Olivet native Ty Conklin said.

He also has a desire for college. And is now combining that passion and a desire at the Eaton County Fair.

"College is very expensive, so it's very good blessings that I get to sell my animals," 12-year-old Olivet native Ty Conklin said.

This year at the Eaton County Fair, Conklin and others are encouraging people to come purchase animals to help these kids save money for college.

"It's cool, been thanking buyers, seeing some that we went to, thanking them for coming," 10-year-old Lake Odessa native Colton Morrison said.

According to the Michigan Education Savings Program. The average cost of public in-state tuition at a Michigan college is a little more than 9-thousand dollars ($9,147)

"You can earn banners, ribbons, prizes," 12-year-old Olivet native Ty Conklin said.

Conklin hopes to raise a couple of hundred dollars this weekend.

It won't get him all the way but it's a start. Parents tell me this is a wonderful opportunity for children to set a promising future, and hope they save all their earnings.

"It's really great, I did this when I was younger seeing my kids do it it's just a really good feeling," Chelsey Morrison Colton's mom said.

Ty tells me he is saving every penny and plans to be involved once again next year at the county fair and it goes all the way throughout Saturday.

