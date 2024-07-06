This summer Charlotte will become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County.

I found out how close the town is to making it official.

Watch the video above to learn about the social district



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This summer Charlotte will become the first city to have a designated social district in Eaton County. I found out how close the town is to making it official. With summer in full swing.

"Every day we get one step closer," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

"It's just a matter of getting all of our fabulous bars and restaurants with those licenses as well," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams has spearheaded the idea that is soon to become a reality. Charlotte Social District will be the first in the county, to allow people to take adult beverages outside and around participating businesses.

"Anticipated date right, unfortunately, we are so new in the process, we are hoping this summer," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

Annie Williams executive director for "Charlotte Rising" is hopeful the area will still be able to capitalize on the summer months.

"Lots of businesses are excited too, some of them are nervous about as well because they don't know what to expect," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

One of the concerns they've heard. Will people stay within the boundaries? We reached out to Mayor Tim Lewis who said quote.

"We looked at the aspect of safety and looked at would people abuse a social district, and the answer is no, people are excited to have a beer in the summer concerts," Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook