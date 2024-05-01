This month's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient is Charlotte Rising.

For the last seven years Charlotte Rising has been the heart of Downtown Charlotte.

"We are able to do something for our small businesses and that's exactly what we are going to do. One of the ideas that we are talking about is doing a small facade grant," Annie Williams Charlotte Rising Executive Director said.

This summer, Charlotte Rising will help launch the city's biggest project yet. The Charlotte Social District, will be the first of its kind in Eaton County.

"We just passed the social district, so we are on to the state phase right now, to get approved," Annie Williams Charlotte Rising Executive director said.

To get ready, Williams says she wants to help give these storefronts a facelift.

"We want to make sure everything looks wonderful and inviting, the more inviting your business is more people want to come in."

For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast our Meteorologist gets correct within three degrees in March, we'll donate $50 to Charlotte Rising. Annie tells me the money will go towards changing the face of Downtown Charlotte.

"I rather think of somebody else and there is always something you can do to make somebody's day brighter," Williams said.

