The VFW National Home is celebrating 100 years of service in Eaton Rapids

The VFW National Home is celebrating 100 years of service

I'm here at the VFW National home, and this year they're celebrating 100 years of service. I'm talking with a woman who actually lived here as a child, and I'm asking her about her connection to this home, which keeps her coming back to visit every year.

Nestled in the Eaton Rapids countryside. A place where the water brings peace to many.

"I tell everybody about it, every chance I get," VFW alum Betty Adamson said.

This is the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, celebrating 100 years of service.

Veterans who are facing struggles like housing, unemployment, or addiction can bring their families and live here.

And it's a place that holds a special spot in 97-year-old Betty Adamson's heart

"I think it's a wonderful place, very lucky I lived here, we were well taken care of," VFW alum Betty Adamson said

Born in 1928 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Adamson moved here in 1930 after her father passed away. Her dad was a veteran.

She stayed here for 14 years. And she remembers how well this place looked after her in her childhood.

"We had hospital care, we had buses to take us to Eaton Rapids schools, we never had to worry about anything," VFW alum Betty Adamson said.

She made a connection with this neighborhood and the community, which has kept her coming back every year.

She now lives in South Bend, Indiana.

"You're going to make me cry, but this is my home, this is a marvelous place," VFW alum Betty Adamson said.

VFW National Home Executive Director Mike Wilson told me that it's stories like Adamson's that bring the history here to life.

"And to have the alumni come out here and show up, do a tree dedication, and share their stories to me, it means a lot, we learn from the history, to share what life was like," VFW National Home Executive Director Mike Wilson said.

And more stories are still to be written, as the home welcomes more families.

"I'm so glad it's still available for children," VFW alum Betty Adamson said.

The 100-year celebration will start tomorrow at 11 in the morning and go until 11 at night. If you would like to learn more about the VFW National Home, the link is down below.

https://vfwnationalhome.org/

