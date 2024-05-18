The VFW National Home held its annual Jr. Vice Orientation.

It's an opportunity for veterans to learn about the program and services offered.

Watch the video above to learn about the VFW National Home.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids held its annual Jr. Vice Orientation. It's an opportunity for veterans to learn about the program and services offered here I caught up with one vet who tells me this place changed his life.

While serving his country overseas. US Army Veteran Brian Daniels would face the toughest challenge of his life.

"I was in Iraq in 2005, we hit an IED, I was a sole survivor of a attack my foot was blown off had to reattached and had to learn how to walk again," Member of the VFW National home Brian Daniels said.

Almost 20 years later, Brian is walking well and continuing to serve at the VFW home in Eaton Rapids. Member of the VFW National home Brian Daniels said.

"I'm helping build the community of people who used to live here," Member of the VFW National home Brian Daniels said.

Around the country and in our neighborhoods... VFWs have leadership to help veterans through the challenges they may be facing.

Many will visit the national home once a year to get oriented with the services they provide, and the solutions that can be found.

"42 single-family homes, were veterans and their families can come and stay and work through whatever they need to work through, to make them a better veteran and member of community." Executive director Mike Wilson said.

A message that will continue through the weekend, and beyond.

"Being surrounded by people who are always so passionate about helping, is amazing, it's an energy that builds we just keep growing,"

To learn more about the VFW National Home and the services it provides, head to this story on our website at fox 47 news dot com.

