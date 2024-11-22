The University of Olivet is launching a new nursing program in January.

The University of Olivet recently finished construction on its new health science and nursing lab.

I'm here at the University of Olivet, where a new nursing program is set to take place in January. The program director tells me, she is hopeful students who enter the program will set themselves up for a bright future after college.

"The goal is to turn out more good nurses in this world," Director of Nursing University of Olivert Jodie Swain said.

The director of nursing at the University of Olivet Jodie Swain has been in the medical field for decades. She tells me this program will be good for students who live at home and or on campus.

"We accept both students, whether they are at home or on campus," Director of Nursing University of Olivet Jodie Swain said.

Swain says the lab mimics real-world settings to help students build clinical skills and confidence.

"One of the visions our board had was taking, what's considered a bit of a nursing school desert here in central Michigan for bachelor's programs and creating for people who work and live around us to help staff and take care of our patients," Director of Nursing University of Olivert Jodie Swain said.

Swain says one of the key reasons for the program is to help our older neighbors get more help. Swain thinks the program will help neighbors who are looking for a jump start in their healthcare career.

"Of course, healthcare is a bit of a focus, we have an increased population that's aging," Director of Nursing University of Olivert Jodie Swain said.

The program will begin in January. anyone interested can still sign up for the program. Here is the link https://www.uolivet.edu/program/nursing/

