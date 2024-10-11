The state of Michigan is set to receive opioid settlement funds

The state of Michigan is set to receive more than 1-point-five billion dollars in opioid settlement funds.

According to Eaton County The Opioid Settlement Funds will give them approximately $300,000 a year.

"Seth died of a fentanyl overdose," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

A parent's worst nightmare comes to reality.

"He is greatly missed and loved, and I do this to speak out for him and other addicts in our town," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck lost her son Seth on January 22nd, 2017. One of too many heartbreaking stories in the battle against drugs. According to UM Health Sparrow in 2023 in Eaton County, there were 13 Drug-Related Deaths from Opioid use.

"This epidemic is huge, and it starts by getting these funds and holding the pharmaceutical companies accountable," Charlotte resident Brandy Haeck said.

Those opioid settlement funds include approximately 300 thousand dollars every year to organizations right here in Eaton County. I caught up with Eaton County Communications director Logan Bailey who told me how they hope this funding can address opioid prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

"Treatment whatever it might be, to apply for funding yearly, so we can push the opioid funds to those fighting the fight," Communications Director for Eaton County Logan Bailey said.

The county has opened requests for proposals to encourage organizations in this fight to apply for funding. The goal is to help support the development, implementation, enhancement, or expansion of programs.

Brandy believes it's a step in the right direction in a long and winding road.

