The Shyft Group in Charlotte will host four hiring events, and it starts this weekend

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Shyft Group is looking to fill hundreds of positions at its Charlotte facility and plans to host four hiring events, the first of them on Saturday.

“We think Charlotte and that community is a great place for us to be building up. We are committed to finding and developing the talent in that area. There’s a lot of great people in that area,” said, Candace Kettner, director of talent for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group is a specialty vehicle manufactuerer. The jobs include production assemblers, painters, team leads and more.

The hiring events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 13, 20 and 27 and April 3.

People can go to The Shyft Group Hiring Center at 1000 Reynolds Road in Charlotte on March 13 and 27. And on March 20 and April 3, the event will be located at the Hampton Inn & Suites West Lansing at 97 N. Canal Road.

Kettner says they will be making offers on the spot at the event.

If people can’t make it, they can apply online or call the company at (517) 300-4899.

Click here for more information about the company and the positions.

