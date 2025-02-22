The rise in grocery costs causes Eaton County neighbors to budget.

It used to cost Keisha Howe four dollars for eggs, now she pays eight dollars.

Watch the video above to learn about the rise in grocery prices.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Your FOX 47 Neighborhood News reporters have been listening to neighbors about the cost of eggs, and how it's impacting families and businesses. I wanted to look at the bigger picture, about not only how egg prices are affecting my Charlotte neighbors. But also the rising cost of everything else in our grocery carts, too.

It used to cost Keisha Howe four dollars for eggs, now she pays eight dollars. Howe is a mother who lives in Charlotte. As grocery prices increase, she told me what it meant to her family's budget.

"Today you spend a significant amount, and walk out with two bags, and you're like, this is all I got for that money," Charlotte Neighbor Keisha Howe said.

She told me she used to go to the grocery store more often. But now, she tries to stock up, and make the food last. Other neighbors told me about similar habits to try to save money.

"Whatever I buy, try to get two meals out of it, with those 25 dollars, I'm trying to get a little lunch stuff, dinner stuff, enough stuff, so I have a leftover for another meal," Charlotte Neighbor Joe Cheeney said.

As your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, I wanted to dig deeper into how much grocery prices are rising right now because I know it's a big topic in my neighborhood. And I found some information that could help my neighbors.

According to the USDA, grocery store prices are predicted to rise about 1 percent this year.

that's lower than the recent average we've seen over the last five years. Which was almost 5 percent.

Those are numbers that Howe has felt in her own budget.

"I would spend probably fifty to seventy-five to get a full meal, now I'm seeing it like hundred, hundred and twenty-five," Charlotte Neighbor Keisha Howe said.

But even so, she still has a helping on her heart. If she sees someone who could be struggling.

"If I see them, you know, digging for change cuz they're coming up short on their groceries, I step up and insist that they let me help them on their groceries because that's what good neighbors do." Charlotte Neighbor Keisha Howe said.

