"First of all it's disgusting, it's nasty and it stinks when you walk in here," Edmond Senior Apartment resident Tony Pellegrino said.

From the trash room never being sanitized and leaving a smell throughout the building. To the elevators not working consistently. The residents are fed up here at the Edmond Senior Apartments in Charlotte. I caught up with multiple seniors who tell me this is not how your golden years should be.

Resident Tony Pellegrino says the first-floor trash room has a smell that can't be missed.

"But this should be cleaned out, every time it goes out," Edmond Senior Apartment resident Tony Pellegrino said.

And residents I talked to say it's not the only issue. I was told the elevator was down 11 times in two months, and recently, three times in 24 hours.

"Elevator number one, if it goes out on the third floor it's no way I can get downstairs, and if it's fire, I can't even get outside so I'm stuck on the third floor," Edmond Senior Apartment resident Chester Collander said.

I reached out to staff at Edmond Apartment Building and the city of Charlotte code enforcement team to see what's being done to address these concerns.

Despite multiple attempts, I did not get a response. Former residents hope their calls for help will be heard.

Connie Braden "This building needs to be totally investigated by state people not people who work for TWG." Former resident Connie Braden said.

