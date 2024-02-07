The push for affordable housing in Eaton County has been difficult for the community for over a year

According to Zillow, the average value of a home in Charlotte is more than 212-thousand dollars.

The push for affordable housing in Eaton County which has been affecting the community for over a year.

We are continuing to cover the push for affordable housing in Eaton County which has been affecting the community for over a year.

"Another reason, having a shortage of houses we lack multi-generation," Charlotte resident Robert Phillips said.

Robert Phillips has lived in Charlotte for several decades and in recent years, he's seen the housing market skyrocket. Making the dream of owning a home harder to realize.

"It was recommended you do not spend more than 25% of your income on housing a number of years ago. It moved up to 33% and now people are spending 50%,"

According to Zillow, the average value of a home in Charlotte is more than 212-thousand dollars. That's an increase of 4.8 percent over the past year. It's a problem Housing Services Mid-Michigan is looking to solve with it's "mainstream voucher program.

Which subsidizes a person's rent and will help anyone that is disabled who is looking for affordable housing.

"Our particular program is designed for people who are disabled, the waiting list that we have is open for adults ages 18-61," Housing Services Mid-Michigan executive director Christie Harry said.

Housing Services Mid-Michigan executive director Christie Harry tells me that not only is the housing market difficult for residents, but the homeless numbers have risen in Eaton County, as well.

"And homelessness has recently gotten worst, our homeless numbers are very high right now, program's like this are very much needed,"

Joseph Sigmon, Housing Services Mid-Michigan's" mainstream voucher manager, believes the voucher opportunity program can change people's lives.

"This is more targeted towards those who are unable to work due to injury, or maybe some mental health situations going on, it provides them the opportunity for stable housing," Housing Services Mid-Michigan's" mainstream voucher manager, Joseph Sigmon said.

