The proper amount of nutrition can be vital for a child's development.

According to Feed the Children 1 in 5 kids nationwide don’t have enough food and don’t know where their food is coming from.

Watch the video above to learn about why nutrition is important in a child's life

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a sobering statistic as kids come back to school. According to Feeding America, one in six children in Michigan faces hunger. With school right around the corner, I wanted to find out more about the challenges and push for solutions.

With summer soon coming to a close, kids preparing for school, getting supplies, and new clothes, and prepping lunches, one of the most important things throughout the school day is nutrition.

"I try to have vegetable trays with dip, we have sandwiches on hand," Eaton County mom Amber Hurd said.

Eaton County mother Amber Hurd says nutrition is very important because it can affect learning habits, that's why she prefers packing lunch instead of the cafeteria food.

"It be hard for them to focus on learning perhaps our brain does need nutrition value to keep it running," Eaton County mom Amber Hurd said

I wanted to take a deeper dive so I took a visit to Eaton Rapids Medical Center to speak with a professional about the exact amount a child needs in nutrition and the challenges they might face if they don't.

"It's really important for children to get their proper nutrition, they say about 10 to 30 percent of a child's intake should come from protein," Eaton Rapids Medical Center nutrition professional Eleni Danford said.

Eaton Rapids Medical Center nutrition professional Eleni Danford tells me if kids don't have proper nutrition it will hurt their development and growth, immune system and she recommends good protein sources throughout the day.

"Good sources of protein include cheese, egg, chicken, whole wheat, they really should start the day off with a really good balanced breakfast," Eaton Rapids Medical Center nutrition professional Eleni Danford said.

However Amber tells me she encourages all parents to give kids not only lunches but snacks to keep their energy up throughout the day.

"It keeps them from getting tired their focus is better, they're able to obtain more information and apply it," Eaton County mom Amber Hurd said

Eaton Rapids medical professionals tell me Nutrition is vital for a child's development

