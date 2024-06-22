Video shows

Summarize who, what, when, where.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The power of sports can create a deep bond for families. In Charlotte, one family's rich wrestling past is now fueling the next great athlete from our neighborhoods.

The first time Carson MacArthur walked inside a wrestling gym he knew he had found a passion.

"I went a wrestling practice and couldn't keep my eyes off the mat," Carson MacArthur said.

A passion he also learned from his uncle. Josh Dormer. A former state champion wrestler at Eaton Rapids High School.

"Uncle Josh he is our wrestling coach too, his whole family wrestles pretty much," Carson Macarthur said.

11-year-old Carson is the latest family member to catch the wrestling gene. And so far, it's been full of success.

After three years of wrestling, MacArthur has racked up 25 medals.

"This one was Viking wars of last summer," Carson Macarthur said.

He is now being invited to a national Tournament this summer in Ohio to represent Eaton County. Another member of the family, his mom Brittany, is proud to see her son continue a legacy that runs in the family.

"I think it's a blessing, we consider it almost a family tradition," Carson's mom Brittany Macarthur said.

