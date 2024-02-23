The Nordic Fire Festival takes over the Eaton County Fairgrounds

The Nordic Fire Festival is taking place at the Eaton County Fairgrounds for the ninth time.

The organizers who put this event together tell me this year could be the biggest turnout

For the ninth time, the Nordic Fire Festival is taking place at the Eaton County fairgrounds. The people who put this event together tell me this year could be the biggest turnout

"It's exciting for the whole region of Mid-Michigan but definitely here in Charlotte, we're gonna have thousands and thousands of people here this weekend saying goodbye to winter and hello to spring," Co-founder Bryan Myrkle said.

The festival came to life in 2016, organizers say it's a way to celebrate winter, family, and fun and is based around Norse traditions.

"The best part is to me the opening ceremony where we burn the Viking ship, we ask everybody to fill out a little piece of paper, put a wish or something meaningful to them and put it in the boat,"

Co-founder Bryan Myrkle has been a part of the Nordic Fire Festival all nine years, the weather has made it challenging in the past but he is confident this weekend will be great.

"We plan this to be a winter early spring festival from the start. Without a doubt, weather has been our biggest nemesis from the first year. To get relief from crazy weather is pretty exciting,"

According to Myrkle, more than 20- thousand people attended in 2023, and they're anticipating even more in 2024.

Scott Underwood has also been a part of the Nordic festival, helping make sure the people stay cozy and have fun

"This is what you need to come to do; I mean, it is something to see all the Vikings running around here, the swords, the fire, the ship burning," Charlotte resident Scott Underwood said

There will also be food trucks, a costume contest, and more.

"About 80 different vendors, so if you are looking for some Viking goods, this is the place to get them; we're gonna have a costume contest and a beard contest,"

All the fun starts Friday at 5 p.m. and goes throughout the weekend until Sunday, right here at the fairgrounds in Charlotte.

