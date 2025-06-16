The Nation Outside organization helps individuals released from prison find resources

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Nation Outside member EJ Jackson says the Nation Outside organization changed his life when he had no direction.



I'm taking a closer look at a nonprofit called Nation Outside, a program that helps people battling substance abuse once they are released from prison and continue to seek help.

Nation Outside is a group of people who have served time behind bars.

The group works to help other people who are getting released find resources like food, clothing, and jobs.

"Me, I have that experience of being formerly incarcerated, coming home, getting off parole successfully, I'm just a person they can relate to," Nation Outside member EJ Jackson said.

"I went in at 17, I was in there for seven and a half years, came home and had to start over," Nation Outside member EJ Jackson said.

In my neighborhood of Eaton County, substance abuse has affected so many families.

According to U of M Health Sparrow, there were 16 drug-related deaths in Eaton County in 2024. That's compared to 19 in 2023.

EJ tells me that Nation Outside helps individuals battling substance abuse by offering a support group in nearby Lansing, called the Morning Glory Group.

"Just being that source of support for them, some clients we work with, were really all they have, we provide hope to them, provide understanding, let them know it's someone that believes in them," Nation Outside member EJ Jackson said.

If you would like to know more about Nation Outside or the Morning Glory Group, I have information below.

https://www.narcotics.com/na-meeting/morning-glory-group-2/

https://www.nationoutside.org/

