The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is the talk across our neighborhoods.

With just two Mega Millions drawings remaining in 2024, the game's jackpot has reached more than $1.2 billion. if a neighbor wins and takes the cash option, it would be worth about $550 million. Charlotte neighbor Juan Jordan says he would disappear if he won.

"Probably go into hiding and take care of my family," Charlotte resident Juan Jordan said.

Other neighbors in Eaton County feel the same way.

"I would make my family happy, then I would go on vacation in no forwarding address," Charlotte resident Betty Whitaker said

"Got to be in it to win it," Charlotte resident Betty Whitaker said.

But Jordan says he wouldn't just take care of himself if he won. He's lived in Eaton County his whole life and tells me he would use the money to take care of others and he hopes whoever wins would do the same.

"I would invest it, bless some people, of course, buy what I want and what I need, and help somebody," Charlotte resident Juan Jordan said.

"If anybody were to win I would say, bless somebody, somebody in need, cause a lot of people in this time of the year," Charlotte resident Juan Jordan said.

The last time the winning ticket for a mega millions jackpot was sold in Michigan was in January 2021. An Oakland County lottery club won more than 1 billion dollars.

the next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday at 11 pm.

