The marijuana industry is growing in Charlotte

Hollywood Jacks will be the second dispensary to open its doors in Eaton County.

The marijuana industry is growing in Charlotte. Soon, Hollywood Jacks will be the second dispensary to open its doors in Eaton County. The latest sign of change in a community that for years was a holdout to marijuana facilities.

Brian Miller is ready to open the doors of Hollywood Jacks.

"It's absolutely a dream come true," Hollywood Jacks owner Brian Miller said.

A second entry into the recreational marijuana space in Eaton County. But before Hollywood Jacks lights up the welcome sign. I wanted to find out how other businesses feel about another dispensary coming to town.

"Been kind of busy lately, it's increased over the past couple weeks," Domino's manager Isaac Howard said.

"Probably helped the rest of the town get more traffic going," Domino's manager Isaac Howard said.

For several years, Eaton County was a holdout as recreational marijuana stores exploded across our neighborhoods. I've talked to city councilors who said the city did a lot of research into concerns about these stores and their impact on public safety.

"Business has been really good, love the fact we have our own products here." Harbor Farmz Store Manager Mitch Maltz said.

Harbor Farmz was the first shop to open up a few weeks ago.

Soon, they and Hollywood Jacks will be providing one of the biggest benefits back to Charlotte, money. In Michigan's 2023 fiscal year, each eligible municipality and county received more than $59,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness in its jurisdiction.

Eaton County received none, a number that is set to change in a neighborhood that's changing too.

"I just would like to thank all the community," Hollywood Jacks owner Brian Miller said.

